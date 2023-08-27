Prigozhin: Russia announced that his body has been identified

Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, the Russian authorities have announced, according to what the Russian news agencies report.

In a statement on Telegram, the Investigative Committee said the identities of all 10 people killed in the plane crash in the Tver region matched the list mentioned in the flight plan.

“In the framework of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic tests were completed. Based on their results, the identities of all ten deceased were established, corresponding to the list mentioned in the flight sheet,” the publication said.