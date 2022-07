France’s President Emmanuel Macron led the celebrations in Paris for the French Bastille Day holiday Thursday (July 14).

Arriving in an open top vehicle, the French president waved at the waiting crowds, as military personnel on horseback and marching bands, paraded on the Champs Elysees avenue.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, one of the key events of the French Revolution. The day has become a national holiday in France.

(Reuters)