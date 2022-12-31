NewsWorldPope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95

File Photo: Former Pope Benedict Is Greeted By Pope Francis During A Ceremony To Mark His 65th Anniversary Of Ordination To The Priesthood At The Vatican
File Photo: Former Pope Benedict Is Greeted By Pope Francis During A Ceremony To Mark His 65th Anniversary Of Ordination To The Priesthood At The Vatican

 

Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, has died aged 95.

He passed away in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation, a spokesman for the Holy See said on Saturday.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the spokesman said in a written statement.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was “very sick”, and asked for people to pray for him.

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict, known as ‘God’s Rottweiler’ was the powerful head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

The Vatican said the former Pope’s body will lie in state from Monday.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Taste

