Polish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border

One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict.
Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.
PRZEWODOW, Poland, Nov 19 (Reuters) – One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict.
Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.
Kyiv cast doubt on this version and has demanded access to the site and a role in the investigation into the cause of the explosion.
For the village itself, the blast plunged residents into mourning for two of their neighbours.
“It is sad for the family and the community,” said 67-year-old retired mechanic Ryszard Turczanik as he made his way towards the church. “Everybody is in deep sadness and we are going on this final road.”