Police to search Portuguese reservoir in new development in McCann case

Police investigating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance will conduct a new search at a dam, Sky News reported on Monday.

Authorities are to begin working Tuesday at the Arade dam, about 50 kilometres from where McCann vanished 16 years ago in Praia da Luz in the Algarve.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, British police will also be present during the search.

The search is reportedly being carried out at the request of German police, who announced in June 2020 that they believed Madeleine was dead and that they suspected Christian B was probably responsible for her death.

The convicted child molester and drug dealer is currently in prison after being convicted for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of Portugal’s Algarve region as Madeleine’s disappearance but has not been accused of anything in relation to her disappearance.

He has always denied involvement.