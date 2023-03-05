Police arrest five people after incidents at Syntagma Square (video & photos)

Πριν από λίγο πήγαν οικογένειες με μικρά παιδιά να διαμαρτυρηθούν για το #τεμπη_εγκλημα στο Σύνταγμα! Οι παρακρατικοί τα τέρατα άρχισαν τα επεισόδια! Ο κόσμος τρέχει πανικόβλητος! #Βελοπουλος pic.twitter.com/0azUYL9lRZ — Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος (@velopky) March 5, 2023

The HQ of the Hellenic Police Service issued a statement about the incidents that took place earlier on Sunday at Syntagma Square in Athens, during the rally and protest march held by about 10,000 people, on the initiative of various unions, organizations, and collectives for the railway accident in Tempi.

According to the police, a group of more than 200 people, who were inside and around the perimeter of the gathering and then the march, hurled marbles, stones, and Molotov cocktails at the police forces.

These individuals, as noted by the police, while at the end of the march, namely on Panepistimiou Street, continued to attack the police causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

“In order to repel the attacks, the policemen made limited use of the necessary appropriate means and arrested five people,” the Hellenic Police Headquarters said in the statement.

Finally, as noted by the ELAS, 7 policemen were injured by the above attacks and were transferred to the 401 General Military Hospital of Athens.