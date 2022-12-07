NewsWorldPoland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

Poland Receives The First Delivery Of South Korean K2 Black Panther Tanks
Poland Receives The First Delivery Of South Korean K2 Black Panther Tanks

Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland. Polish Defence Minister later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

“After talking to the German Defense Ministry, I was disappointed to accept the decision to reject Ukraine’s support. Deploying the Patriots to the western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians,” Blaszczak tweeted on Tuesday evening.

“So we proceed to working arrangements for placing the launchers in Poland and connecting them to our command system,” added Blaszczak.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday, possible showers on the coasts
Next article
Restoration of Apollo’s fountain statue in the gardens in Versailles

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros