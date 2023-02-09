NewsWorldPoland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, says minister

Poland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, says minister

Ukrainian Servicemen Attend Drills Of Armed Forces At The Border With Belarus Near Chornobyl
Ukrainian Servicemen Attend Drills Of Armed Forces At The Border With Belarus Near Chornobyl

Poland is to close a key border crossing with Belarus until further notice, the Polish interior minister said on Thursday, as relations between Warsaw and Minsk sink to new lows.

The already tense relations between Poland and Belarus were further strained on Wednesday when a journalist of Polish origin was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Belarusian court in a trial Warsaw says was politically motivated.

“Due to the important interest of state security, I decided to suspend until further notice from 1200 on Feb. 10 this year traffic at the Polish-Belarusian border crossing in Bobrowniki,” Mariusz Kaminski wrote on Twitter.

Bobrowniki, more than 200 km northeast of Warsaw, is one of the key crossing points between Poland and Belarus.

Kaminski also said that as a result of the jailing of journalist Andrzej Poczobut he would apply for further people connected with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be added to sanctions lists.

The Belarusian foreign ministry and the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw could not immediately be reached for comment.

Poland has become a key refuge for opponents of the Lukashenko regime, and Warsaw has become one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Belarusian ally Russia invaded the country in February last year.

In 2021, Poland and the European Union said Minsk had engineered a migrant crisis on its borders, an accusation Belarus denies.

More recently, Poland has condemned the vandalism of Polish graves in Belarus.

Thousands of people of Polish origin live in Belarus as the west of the country was Polish territory until the borders were redrawn after World War Two.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay
Next article
Visual Voices extend open call for artists in exile

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros