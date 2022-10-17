Plane crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk (video)

NewsWorldPlane crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk (video)

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said, citing witnesses and the defence ministry.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building. Agencies said the pilots had ejected and officials were trying to establish information about casualties on the ground.

RIA news agency said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber, and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield.

TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Interfax quoted the local emergencies ministry as saying five floors of the apartment building were on fire, the upper floors had collapsed and about 45 apartments were damaged.

Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.

