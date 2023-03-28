NewsWorldPeru police seize $20 million of cocaine headed for Turkey

Peru police seize $20 million of cocaine headed for Turkey

Drugs Seized In An Operation Carried Out By The National Police Of Peru In The Callao Port Terminal
Drugs Seized In An Operation Carried Out By The National Police Of Peru In The Callao Port Terminal

Peruvian authorities said Monday they seized 2.3 tonnes of cocaine disguised as ceramic tiles destined for Turkey via a growing maritime route for illicit drugs.

The drug bust happened Friday at a warehouse at Peru’s biggest port, El Callao, just outside the capital Lima, police said.

“This is the first incident that we know of (in which the cargo was in) Peruvian ports and its final destination was Turkey. Usually we are aware of ports in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France,” said El Callao’s police chief, Colonel Luis Angel Bolanos.

At a press conference Monday, police displayed the cocaine, which had been fixed to rubber sheets to appear as hundreds of ceramic tiles packed in wooden boxes inside a shipping container.

Bolanos said the seized cocaine was valued at “at least $20 million.”

The Andean nation seized a record 86.4 tonnes of drugs and illicit substances last year, 28 tonnes of which were cocaine hydrochloride, police data shows.

Peru and nearby Colombia are among the top global producers of cocaine and of the coca leaf it is made of, according to the United Nations.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday
Next article
As metal demand soars, can recycling keep net zero goals on track?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros