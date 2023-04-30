Formula One: Perez beats Verstappen to win again in Baku

SportsFormula One: Perez beats Verstappen to win again in Baku

Sergio Perez beat teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday and continue Red Bull’s domination of the Formula One season.

Helped by a safety car period that fell in his favour after Verstappen had pitted, the Mexican took his sixth career victory to also became the first driver to win the race in Baku for a second time.

Perez is now six points behind Verstappen with two wins each after four rounds.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position for the third year in a row in Baku, finished a distant third for his team’s first podium appearance of the year with George Russell claiming the fastest lap for Mercedes.

