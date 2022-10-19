People of Ukraine awarded EU’s Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought

The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the people of Ukraine its annual Prize for Freedom of Thought, in honour of their fight against Russia’s invasion.

The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros, which the EU said would be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

(Reuters)