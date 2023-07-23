NewsWorldOne killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

W23 1519210006
W23 1519210006

ATHENS, July 23 (Reuters) – Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece’s third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said.

Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.

Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed.

Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Rhodes fire burning at three fronts, in largest evacuation operation ever in Greece

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros