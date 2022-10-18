One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete

NewsWorldOne dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete

A man died and a woman was missing after their car was carried away in flash floods which hit the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, Greek authorities said.

The Greek fire brigade said they recovered the man from a vehicle that had been washed into the sea after torrential rain at the village of Agia Pelagia in the region of Heraklion.

Images showed cars floating or partially submerged along with small fishing boats in muddy sea waters off Agia Pelagia.

The fire brigade has received hundreds of calls to bring people to safety or pump water out of flooded buildings on the island, a fire brigade official said.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
