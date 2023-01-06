NewsWorldOne dead, another injured after shots fired at Austrian barracks

One dead, another injured after shots fired at Austrian barracks

Austrian Barracks
Austrian Barracks

VIENNA, Jan 6 (Reuters) – A soldier was killed and another injured after an exchange of fire at an airfield barracks in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt on Friday, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Austrian news agency APA reported that the soldier on guard duty had opened fire during an apparent argument and that he was then shot by the higher-ranking military officer.

“In the airfield barracks … the guard soldier was killed and another soldier injured in an exchange of fire shortly before 7 a.m. (0600 GMT),” ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeted.

Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that the guard who was killed at the barracks in the town, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Vienna, was aged 20 and from the province of Lower Austria.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
