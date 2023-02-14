On This Day: YouTube online video platform is launched

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 14:
1929 – Al Capone’s henchmen killed seven of the Bugs Moran gang in the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” in a Chicago garage.
1989 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (edict) ordering the death of British author Salman Rushdie after the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses”.
2003 – Hans Blix addresses U.N. Security Council on weapons inspections in Iraq.
2003 – Funeral for late Romanian King Carol II.
2005 – Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri was killed in a bomb blast.
2005 – YouTube online video platform is launched.
2008 – Northern Illinois University shooting in which a former student killed five students and himself during a lecture.
2011 – Thai couples break record for longest kiss.
2012 – Rangers Football Club enters administration.
2015 – Fatal shooting at Copenhagen event with Prophet Mohammad artist Lars Vilks.
2016 – Pope Francis celebrates mass in Mexico.
(Reuters)