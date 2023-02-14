On This Day: YouTube online video platform is launched

NewsWorldOn This Day: YouTube online video platform is launched

File Photo: The Youtube Logo Is Seen At The Youtube Space La In Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 14:

1929 – Al Capone’s henchmen killed seven of the Bugs Moran gang in the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” in a Chicago garage.

1989 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (edict) ordering the death of British author Salman Rushdie after the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses”.

2003 – Hans Blix addresses U.N. Security Council on weapons inspections in Iraq.

2003 – Funeral for late Romanian King Carol II.

2005 – Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri was killed in a bomb blast.

2005 – YouTube online video platform is launched.

2008 – Northern Illinois University shooting in which a former student killed five students and himself during a lecture.

2011 – Thai couples break record for longest kiss.

2012 – Rangers Football Club enters administration.

2015 – Fatal shooting at Copenhagen event with Prophet Mohammad artist Lars Vilks.

2016 – Pope Francis celebrates mass in Mexico.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
