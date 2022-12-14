NewsWorldOn This Day: Women in Britain voted for the first time in...

On This Day: Women in Britain voted for the first time in a general election

Procession Of The Religious Leagues For Womens Suffrage C1914
Procession Of The Religious Leagues For Womens Suffrage C1914

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 14:

1911 – Roald Amundsen, Norwegian explorer, and four companions became the first men to reach the South Pole.

1918 – Women in Britain voted for the first time in a general election and were allowed to stand as candidates.

1918 – Portuguese President Sidonio Pais was fatally wounded as he entered Rossio station in Lisbon only weeks after an unsuccessful assassination attempt.

1939 – The League of Nations expelled the Soviet Union for aggression against Finland.

1947 – Stanley Baldwin, who served three terms as British prime minister, died.

1989 – Andrei Sakharov, the Soviet physicist who shunned official honour to fight the Kremlin for human rights and political freedom, died aged 68.

1995 – Leaders from former Yugoslavia signed a Bosnian peace treaty in Paris, ending Europe’s worst conflict since World War Two and opening the way for thousands of NATO troops to move into the shattered country.

2000 – Cuban President Fidel Castro met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Havana.

2004 – Inauguration of Millau viaduct, the world’s highest bridge.

2006 – A British police inquiry ruled that Princess Diana was not the victim of a murder plot when she died in a car accident in 1997.

2008 – U.S. President Bush makes an unannounced farewell visit to Baghdad, weeks before leaving office; an Iraqi reporter calls Bush a “dog” and throws his shoes at him.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Protest demanding the dissolution of Congress and to hold democratic elections, in Lima
Next article
World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros