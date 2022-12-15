NewsWorldOn This Day: Walt Disney died at 65

On This Day: Walt Disney died at 65

Walt Disney 1935 Cdf9f6 1024
Walt Disney 1935 Cdf9f6 1024

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 15:

1939 – The film “Gone With the Wind” had its world premiere in Atlanta.

1943 – Fats Waller, U.S. jazz pianist and composer, died. His songs include “Ain’t Misbehavin” and “Honeysuckle Rose”.

1964 – Canada’s parliament adopted a new national flag with a red maple leaf on a white background.

1966 – Walt Disney, American animator who created Mickey Mouse, died.

1973 – J. Paul Getty III was found in southern Italy after being kidnapped for five months, during which his right ear was cut off and sent to a Rome newspaper.

1996 – Sir Laurens van der Post, the South African-born writer whose book “The Lost World of the Kalahari” became a bestseller, died.

1999 – Venezuelans voted for a new constitution, endorsing President Hugo Chavez’s plans to overhaul the political and economic system.

2000 – Ukraine’s President Leonid Kuchma ordered the closure of the Chernobyl nuclear power station, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

2001 – Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa opened to the public for the first time in almost 12 years after massive efforts to reduce its tilt.

2001 – Wrapping up a two-day summit, the 15 EU leaders agreed on a political convention to chart the course of the union, adopting the Laeken Declaration on the Future of Europe.

2006 – Swiss-born former Formula One driver Clay Regazzoni was killed in a road accident in Italy. He was 67.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
UK’s Sunak to introduce anti-strike laws to “protect people’s lives”
Next article
Meeting electricity demand in summer 2023 will likely be marginal

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros