On This Day: US annexed Hawaii in 1898

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 7:

1898 – U.S. annexation of Hawaii.

1930 – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, author and creator of the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, died.

1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor to the Supreme Court; she became its first woman member in September that year.

1994 – Northern Yemeni forces gained total control of their southern foes’ last bastion, Aden, crushing a bid to recreate an independent state.

1998 – Moshood Abiola, Nigeria’s most famous political detainee and the presumed 1993 election winner, died suddenly; his death sparked days of rioting.

1999 – In a huge defeat for the U.S. tobacco industry, a Florida jury found that smoking causes a number of diseases and that the industry hid the dangers from the public.

2004 – Swimmer Michael Phelps breaks his own world record in 400m long course individual medley.

2005 – Four suicide bombers killed 52 people on London transport system during morning rush hour.

2007 – Live Earth benefit concerts are held on seven continents simultaneously to raise environmental awareness.

2012 – Dozens killed in southern Russian floods.

2015 – Sakari Momoi is recognised as the world’s oldest man at 111 years of age.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

