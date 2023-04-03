NewsWorldOn This Day: U.S. President Truman signed the Marshall Plan into effect

On This Day: U.S. President Truman signed the Marshall Plan into effect

33051810820 D72fa8be10 O
33051810820 D72fa8be10 O

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on April 3:

1948 – U.S. President Truman signed the Marshall Plan into effect, allocating $6 billion in overseas economic aid.

1949 – Transjordan signed an armistice with the newly founded state of Israel.

1975 – Russia’s Anatoly Karpov was proclaimed world chess champion after U.S. holder Bobby Fischer refused to defend his title.

2001 – National Space Development Agency of Japan unveils world’s first prototype of a touchable computer display.

2002 – The Afghan Army was reborn when the first 600 soldiers trained for six weeks by international peacekeepers graduated in a ceremony attended by interim leader Hamid Karzai.

2005 – Ashrita Furman sets new world record by walking 11.3 km (7 miles) balancing a billiard cue on the tip of his finger.

2005 – Hong Kong sprinter “Silent Witness” equals world record of 16 consecutive victories.

2006 – Syrian writer Mohammad al-Maghout, whose poems and plays fiercely criticised Arab regimes, died aged 72.

2007 – A French TGV train set a new world speed record, travelling at 574.8 kilometres per hour (357 mph).

2014 – Georgian swimmer sets new record for swimming 25 metres in handcuffs and leg chains.

2016 – 40th Paris Marathon.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Special police unit in Limassol will monitor ‘lambradjia’ bonfires
Next article
Aftermath of tornado in Palestine, Illinois

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros