On This Day: U.S. nuclear submarine stikes Japanese fishing trawler off Hawaii, kills 9

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 9:

1893 – Giuseppe Verdi’s last opera Falstaff has its first performance.

1996 – A huge Irish Republican Army (IRA) bomb exploded in London’s Docklands business district, killing two and injuring 100. The blast marked the end of a 17-month IRA ceasefire.

1998 – Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze survived an assassination attempt.

2001 – A surfacing U.S. nuclear submarine, the USS Greeneville, struck and sank a Japanese fishing trawler off Hawaii killing nine of the 35 people on board.

2002 – Britain’s Princess Margaret, the queen’s sister, died at the age of 71 after a life of glamour and heartbreak.

2002 – Britain’s Princess Anne unveils plaque near McMurdo Station.

2003 – Weeks before U.S.-led forces invaded Iraq, Pope John Paul made an appeal for world prayer to avert war and later sent a top cardinal on a peace mission to Baghdad.

2004 – Britain’s Prince Charles visits quake-torn Bam in Iran.

2004 – Survivor rescued from wreckage of building collapse in Konya, Turkey after seven days in rubble.

2007 – Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore, airline tycoon Richard Branson offer multi-million prize to extract greenhouse gases from atmosphere.

2018 – Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

(Reuters)

