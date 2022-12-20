On This Day: U.S. invaded Panama and installed a new government

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 20:

1922 – Poland names politician, scholar and activist Stanislaw Wojoichewski as new president.

1968 – The American novelist John Steinbeck died; he achieved fame in the 1930s with powerful novels about agricultural workers, notably “The Grapes of Wrath”.

1973 – In Spain, General Franco’s prime minister and right-hand man, Admiral Luis Carrero Blanco, was assassinated by a bomb as his car drove through Madrid.

1989 – The United States invaded Panama and installed a new government, but initially failed in its key objective of seizing the country’s leader, General Manuel Antonio Noriega.

1993 – Property developer Donald Trump marries Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

1996 – Japanese carmaker Honda announces it has developed the first human-shaped robot which can move independently and do basic tasks.

1998 – China freed the prominent labour activist Liu Nianchun and sent him and his family into exile in the United States.

1999 – International peacekeepers arrested General Stanislav Galic, commander of the Bosnian Serb unit that laid siege to Sarajevo during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

2001 – Argentine Economy Minister Domingo Cavallo quit after 27 people died in the worst civil unrest in a decade, triggered by the austerity measures he had introduced.

2002 – A Paris court found U.S. billionaire George Soros guilty of using inside information to make money on shares in the bank Societe Generale, fining him 2.2 million euros ($2.9 million).

2004 – Thieves steal an estimated 30 million pounds ($58 million) from Northern Bank in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

