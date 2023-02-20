NewsWorldOn This Day: U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson dies at 67

On This Day: U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson dies at 67

Hunter Thompson
Hunter Thompson

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 20:

1942 – Edward O’Hare becomes America’s first World War II flying ace.

1942 – In World War Two, the Japanese invaded Portuguese Timor; Portugal protested to Japan.

1962 – John Glenn became the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth, making a five-hour space voyage aboard the Mercury capsule Friendship VII.

1994 – Norway’s Johann Olav Koss wins speed skating gold medal after setting third world record.

2000 – Albanian protesters topple statue of late dictator Enver Hoxha.

2002 – 361 people were killed when a fire engulfed a packed passenger train heading from Cairo to Luxor in Egypt’s worst ever rail disaster.

2003 – Pop singers Justin Timberlake, Kylie Minogue perform together at Brit Awards.

2005 – U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson, who became a counterculture celebrity with works such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” killed himself at his Colorado home. He was 67.

2011 – World’s most expensive handbag goes on display in Doha.

2015 – Two trains collide in Swiss town of Rafz.

2016 – Shootings in Kalamazoo, Michigan kill six.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
China’s top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine
Next article
Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Turkey

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros