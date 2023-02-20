On This Day: U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson dies at 67

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 20:
1942 – Edward O’Hare becomes America’s first World War II flying ace.
1942 – In World War Two, the Japanese invaded Portuguese Timor; Portugal protested to Japan.
1962 – John Glenn became the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth, making a five-hour space voyage aboard the Mercury capsule Friendship VII.
1994 – Norway’s Johann Olav Koss wins speed skating gold medal after setting third world record.
2000 – Albanian protesters topple statue of late dictator Enver Hoxha.
2002 – 361 people were killed when a fire engulfed a packed passenger train heading from Cairo to Luxor in Egypt’s worst ever rail disaster.
2003 – Pop singers Justin Timberlake, Kylie Minogue perform together at Brit Awards.
2005 – U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson, who became a counterculture celebrity with works such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” killed himself at his Colorado home. He was 67.
2011 – World’s most expensive handbag goes on display in Doha.
2015 – Two trains collide in Swiss town of Rafz.
2016 – Shootings in Kalamazoo, Michigan kill six.
(Reuters)