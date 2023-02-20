On This Day: U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson dies at 67

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 20:

1942 – Edward O’Hare becomes America’s first World War II flying ace.

1942 – In World War Two, the Japanese invaded Portuguese Timor; Portugal protested to Japan.

1962 – John Glenn became the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth, making a five-hour space voyage aboard the Mercury capsule Friendship VII.

1994 – Norway’s Johann Olav Koss wins speed skating gold medal after setting third world record.

2000 – Albanian protesters topple statue of late dictator Enver Hoxha.

2002 – 361 people were killed when a fire engulfed a packed passenger train heading from Cairo to Luxor in Egypt’s worst ever rail disaster.

2003 – Pop singers Justin Timberlake, Kylie Minogue perform together at Brit Awards.

2005 – U.S. author Hunter S. Thompson, who became a counterculture celebrity with works such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” killed himself at his Colorado home. He was 67.

2011 – World’s most expensive handbag goes on display in Doha.

2015 – Two trains collide in Swiss town of Rafz.

2016 – Shootings in Kalamazoo, Michigan kill six.

(Reuters)