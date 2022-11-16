On This Day: U.N. tribunal charged Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic with genocide

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 16:

1933 – The United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

1959 – The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” premiered in New York, starring Mary Martin.

1960 – Clark Gable, American film actor, died at 59. Best known for his portrayal of Rhett Butler in “Gone with the Wind”, he had just finished filming “The Misfits” with Marilyn Monroe.

1989 – Six Jesuit priests and two assistants assassinated in San Salvador.

1995 – A U.N. tribunal charged Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander Ratko Mladic with genocide.

2001 – Miss Nigeria Agbani Darego becomes first black African woman to take the Miss World title.

2010 – An Imperial bottle of 1947 Chateau Cheval-Blanc sets a world record for the highest single wine bottle auction sale with a price tag of $304,375 USD.

2010 – Britain’s Prince William and fiancée Kate Middleton attend official engagement photo call at St. James’s Palace in London.

2013 – Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar plays 200th and final test.

2013 – Actress Angelina Jolie receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

2016 – World’s largest collection of model cars and dioramas certified in Beirut.

