On This Day: Tsar Nicholas II abdicated in Russia together with his son in 1917

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 15:
1917 – Tsar Nicholas II abdicated in Russia together with his son. On the same day, a provisional government succeeded under Prince Georgi Lvov and with Pavel Miliukov as foreign minister.
1939 – The German army crossed the Czech frontier and Adolf Hitler proclaimed the protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.
1964 – Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton in Montreal.
1996 – Historic ballroom moved in Berlin.
2003 – Kenyan government destroys illegal weapons.
2004 – Kobe Bryant sets NBA record for most points scored in a quarter.
2008 – Albania ammunition dump explosion.
2011 – Waxwork of singer Justin Bieber unveiled in London.
2012 – Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with Team GB Olympic hockey team in London.
2016 – Dallas Seavey completes Iditarod Sled Dog race in record time.
2017 – Dozens killed in Damascus double-suicide bombing.
