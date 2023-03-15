On This Day: Tsar Nicholas II abdicated in Russia together with his son in 1917

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 15:

1917 – Tsar Nicholas II abdicated in Russia together with his son. On the same day, a provisional government succeeded under Prince Georgi Lvov and with Pavel Miliukov as foreign minister.

1939 – The German army crossed the Czech frontier and Adolf Hitler proclaimed the protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.

1964 – Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton in Montreal.

1996 – Historic ballroom moved in Berlin.

2003 – Kenyan government destroys illegal weapons.

2004 – Kobe Bryant sets NBA record for most points scored in a quarter.

2008 – Albania ammunition dump explosion.

2011 – Waxwork of singer Justin Bieber unveiled in London.

2012 – Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with Team GB Olympic hockey team in London.

2016 – Dallas Seavey completes Iditarod Sled Dog race in record time.

2017 – Dozens killed in Damascus double-suicide bombing.

