NewsWorldOn This Day: Thirty-nine fans crushed to death in Heysel stadium disaster

On This Day: Thirty-nine fans crushed to death in Heysel stadium disaster

Heysel Disaster
Heysel Disaster

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on May 29:

1931 – Michele Schirru executed for plotting to assassinate Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

1953 – New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tensing Norgay reached the summit of Mount Everest, the first men to scale the world’s highest mountain. The feat was not reported to a waiting world until June 1.

1979 – Mary Pickford, silent movie star, died.

1979 – Bishop Abel Muzorewa was sworn in as first black prime minister of Zimbabwe Rhodesia, as the country was briefly known prior to independence from Britain.

1985 – Thirty-nine soccer fans, mostly Italian, were crushed to death in rioting involving Liverpool and Juventus supporters at the European Cup Final in Brussels’ Heysel stadium.

1994 – Erich Honecker, who ruled communist East Germany for 18 years and oversaw the building of the Berlin Wall, died in exile in Chile. He was 81.

1999 – The U.S. space shuttle Discovery became the first spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station.

2001 – A U.S. court convicted four followers of Saudi dissident Osama Bin Laden over a plot to murder Americans abroad, including 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.

2002 – Britain appointed its first black cabinet minister, Paul Boateng, to the number two position in the Treasury.

2004 – U.S. National World War Two Memorial formally dedicated.

2009 – Still maintaining his innocence, music producer Phil Spector was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for the 2003 murder of a Hollywood actress. He was convicted in April of second-degree murder after a second trial.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
UK club by club review of the Premier League season
Next article
Proposal on new student evaluation method before Parliament

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros