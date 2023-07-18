NewsWorldOn This Day: The Spanish Civil War began with a revolt at...

On This Day: The Spanish Civil War began with a revolt at then Spanish Morocco in 1936

1024px Spanish War Children001
1024px Spanish War Children001

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 18:

1936 – The Spanish Civil War began with a revolt at Melilla in what was then Spanish Morocco.

1969 – U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy’s car went off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1994 – A bomb at a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires killed 96 people.

1998 – South African President Nelson Mandela celebrated his 80th birthday by marrying Graca Machel, widow of Mozambican president Samora Machel.

2003 – Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant admits adultery at news conference in response to news that he faces charges for raping a 19-year-old in Colorado.

2003 – The body was found of David Kelly, a British Defence Ministry weapons scientist who was subsequently confirmed as the source for a BBC report that the government had exaggerated intelligence reports to justify war in Iraq.

2005 – Gen. William Westmoreland, commander of U.S. military operations in the Vietnam War, died aged 91.

2009 – Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus attempt to make the world’s largest tray of “knafeh”, a sweetened goat cheese pastry.

2012 – Explosion at Bulgaria’s Burgas airport kills six people.

2013 – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visits Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

2016 – Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention which was widely criticised for its similarity to Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Dogs spotted tied up in unsuitable shelter amid the extreme heat
Next article
Europe’s sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros