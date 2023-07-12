On This Day: The Panama Canal formally opened in 1920

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 12:
1906 – French artillery officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was falsely accused of treason, was finally pardoned and restored to his rank and regiment.
1920 – The Panama Canal was formally opened, six years after the first ship sailed through it.
1970 – China agreed to make an extensive loan to Tanzania and Zambia to build the Tanzam railway linking the two countries.
1995 – Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj breaks 1,500m world record with a run of three minutes, 26 seconds.
1996 – Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana agreed the terms of their divorce, ending their 15-year marriage.
2003 – Benny Carter, legendary U.S. alto sax player and jazz composer, died aged 95.
2005 – Mei Mei, the world’s oldest panda raised in captivity, died at a Chinese zoo aged 36.
2006 – Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas captured two Israeli soldiers and killed eight more in cross-border attacks, sparking a month-long war with Israel.
2007 – World’s tallest man marries in China.
2012 – Fatal tanker fire in Okogbe, Nigeria.
2013 – Intercity train derails at Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris.
