NewsWorldOn This Day: The "Great Train Robbery" takes place in Glasgow in...

On This Day: The “Great Train Robbery” takes place in Glasgow in 1963

Suspects Three Court Connection
Suspects Three Court Connection

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on Aug. 8:

1900 – The first Davis Cup tennis competition began at the Longwood Cricket Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and was won by the United States two days later.

1919 – Frank Winfield Woolworth, the American businessman who founded the 5- and 10-cent stores in 1879, died. By the time of his death, the F.W. Woolworth company had over 1,000 outlets.

1942 – In World War Two, six German saboteurs were executed in the United States. The six, who had landed on Long Island in June, were electrocuted in a District of Columbia jail.

1963 – A gang held up the Glasgow-London mail train and stole 2.6 million pounds in what became known in Britain as the “Great Train Robbery”.

1988 – U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar announced that a ceasefire in the 8-year Iran-Iraq War would take effect on Aug. 20.

1992 – USA men’s 4 x 100m relay team sets world record at Barcelona Olympics.

1994 – Jordanian and Israeli leaders opened the first border crossing between their countries after 46 years of hostilities.

1999 – Roller skaters in Taiwan set new world record for skating in a circle without breaking apart.

2000 – Malaysian former deputy premier Anwar Ibrahim was found guilty of sodomy and sentenced to nine years in prison.

2009 – Tens of thousands of participants attempt to set a world record for the largest number of people practising Taiji in multiple locations.

2016 – Dozens killed in attack on Quetta hospital in Pakistan.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Evagoras Karageorgis: Scents of Jasmine
Next article
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 – Fan Festival

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros