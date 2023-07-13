On This Day: The first World Cup began in Montevideo, Uruguay in 1930

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 13:

1930 – The first soccer World Cup began in Montevideo, Uruguay, with 13 teams taking part.

1943 – The greatest tank battle in history, at Kursk, south of Moscow, ended with the Soviet Red Army defeating the German invaders. Almost 6,000 tanks took part, and at least 230,000 men were killed or wounded or went missing.

1985 – Live Aid, a rock concert masterminded by Bob Geldof, took place in London and Philadelphia and raised over $60 million for famine in Africa.

1992 – Yitzhak Rabin took over as Israeli prime minister with an immediate offer to travel to the capitals of his Arab enemies in search of Middle East peace.

2000 – Vietnam signed a landmark trade deal with the United States that cleared the way for normal trade relations between former enemies for the first time since the Vietnam War.

2002 – The Armenian-born American photographer Yousuf Karsh, whose 1941 portrait of a glowering, resolute Winston Churchill symbolized Britain’s war effort, died aged 93. Among his other subjects were Fidel Castro, Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy and Albert Einstein.

2004 – The Austrian-Argentine conductor Carlos Kleiber, known as one of the greatest and most difficult conductors of his time, died aged 74.

2005 – Bernard Ebbers, the folksy entrepreneur who built WorldCom Inc. into a telecommunications giant, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for business fraud that led to the largest U.S. corporate bankruptcy.

2013 – World’s first vintage French carnival opens to public in New York.

2016 – British Prime Minister David Cameron resigns.

