NewsWorldOn This Day: Spain transitions to democracy with new constitution after nearly...

On This Day: Spain transitions to democracy with new constitution after nearly 40 years of Franco’s rule

King Juan Carlos
King Juan Carlos

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 29:

1911 – Sun Yat Sen became the first president of the Chinese Republic.

1940 – German aircraft dropped thousands of incendiary bombs on London’s city centre, causing the most damaging blaze since the Great Fire of 1666.

1978 – Spain’s new democratic constitution, providing for a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary government, takes effect.

1986 – Harold Macmillan, British prime minister from 1957 to 1963, died.

1992 – President Daniel arap Moi won Kenya’s first multi-party polls in 26 years.

1996 – Guatemala’s government and leftist rebels signed a peace accord ending 36 years of war that cost at least 140,000 lives.

2000 – Diego Turbay, president of the peace commission of Colombia’s Congress, and five other people were killed in an attack in an area controlled by the rebel group FARC.

2000 – Australian cricket team increase world record of successive test wins to 14 with victory over West Indies.

2004 – Jerry Orbach, acclaimed as a quintessential New York actor for his work on Broadway, in films and as the star of television’s “Law & Order,” died. He was 69.

2017 – Boy playing with stove starts deadly fire in Bronx, New York.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Over 300 out-of-court fines for various traffic offences in past 24 hours
Next article
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near Qalandia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros