NewsWorldOn This Day: Saddam Hussein was hanged for crimes against humanity

On This Day: Saddam Hussein was hanged for crimes against humanity

Saddam Hussein
Saddam Hussein

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 30:

1916 – Grigory Rasputin, the Siberian peasant, mystic, and favourite of Russian Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra, was shot, poisoned and eventually drowned.

1947 – King Michael of Romania resigns.

1968 – Trygve Lie, Norwegian statesman and first secretary-general of the United Nations (1946-52), died.

1993 – Israel and the Vatican recognised each other.

2002 – Mwai Kibaki was sworn in as president of Kenya after sweeping to election victory with his National Rainbow Coalition, ending 24 years of rule by Daniel Arap Moi.

2003 – Former Khmer Rouge president Khieu Samphan, one of Pol Pot’s associates, admitted that mass murders were committed during Khmer Rouge rule in the 1970s.

2004 – A blaze in a Buenos Aires nightclub packed with young revellers celebrating the New Year killed 194 people in Argentina’s worst civil disaster in decades.

2006 – Saddam Hussein was hanged for crimes against humanity, a violent end for a leader who ruled Iraq by fear for three decades before being toppled by a U.S. invasion in 2003.

2006 – Explosion at Madrid’s Barajas airport.

2009 – Suicide bomber kills CIA agents in Khost, Afghanistan.

2013 – Dozens killed in attacks by anti-government forces in Kinshasa, DRC.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Coronavirus: Three deaths and 2,947 new infections in past seven days
Next article
Four Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Germany

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros