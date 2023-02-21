On This Day: Richard Nixon became the first serving U.S. president to visit China

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 21:
1919 – International Socialist and Bavarian Premier Herr Kurt Eisner shot and killed.
1948 – NASCAR founded in Daytona Beach, Florida.
1972 – Richard Nixon became the first serving U.S. president to visit China, ending over two decades of Sino-U.S. enmity.
1989 – Czech dissident playwright Vaclav Havel was jailed by Prague’s communist authorities for incitement and obstruction. After the fall of communism, he became his country’s president.
1995 – Adventurer Steve Fossett ends record-breaking balloon trip across Pacific in Canada.
1999 – NATO prepares for possible attacks on Serbia.
2002 – U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl confirmed dead after kidnapping in Pakistan.
2002 – U.S. President George W. Bush visited China exactly 30 years after Nixon’s landmark trip.
2003 – Singer Bono honoured by Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
2013 – Two bicycle bombs explode in Hyderabad market, killing at least 11 people.
2014 – World’s largest vegetable mosaic in Indian state of Punjab.
(Reuters)