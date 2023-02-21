NewsWorldOn This Day: Richard Nixon became the first serving U.S. president to...

On This Day: Richard Nixon became the first serving U.S. president to visit China

1097px President Richard Nixon And Premier Chou En Lai Shake Hands At The Nixons' Arrival In Peking, China

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 21:

1919 – International Socialist and Bavarian Premier Herr Kurt Eisner shot and killed.

1948 – NASCAR founded in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1972 – Richard Nixon became the first serving U.S. president to visit China, ending over two decades of Sino-U.S. enmity.

1989 – Czech dissident playwright Vaclav Havel was jailed by Prague’s communist authorities for incitement and obstruction. After the fall of communism, he became his country’s president.

1995 – Adventurer Steve Fossett ends record-breaking balloon trip across Pacific in Canada.

1999 – NATO prepares for possible attacks on Serbia.

2002 – U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl confirmed dead after kidnapping in Pakistan.

2002 – U.S. President George W. Bush visited China exactly 30 years after Nixon’s landmark trip.

2003 – Singer Bono honoured by Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

2013 – Two bicycle bombs explode in Hyderabad market, killing at least 11 people.

2014 – World’s largest vegetable mosaic in Indian state of Punjab.

