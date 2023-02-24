On This Day: Raul Castro was named president of Cuba, ending his brother Fidel’s 49-year rule

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 24:

1935 – Grand Prix in Pau.

1946 – Juan Peron elected as president in Argentina.

2000 – Philippines Mayon Volcano erupts, causing thousands to flee their homes in towns around Legazpi.

2002 – For the first time in 74 years of the Oscars, two black film stars won the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress: Denzel Washington for “Training Day” and Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball”.

2002 – Closing ceremony of Salt Lake Winter Olympics in United States.

2004 – Earthquake hits Morocco kills at least 220 people.

2006 – Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo declares state of emergency.

2007 – Virgin train high-speed crash in northern Britain.

2008 – Raul Castro was named president of Cuba, ending his brother Fidel’s 49-year rule but keeping the country on a communist path. ($1=.7283 Euro)

2010 – Anti-government protests in Athens.

2015 – Metrolink train derails in California after hitting a tractor trailer stopped on its tracks during morning rush hour.

(Reuters)