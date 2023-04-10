NewsWorldOn This Day: Polish President Lech Kaczynski dies in plane crash in...

On This Day: Polish President Lech Kaczynski dies in plane crash in 2010

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on April 10:

1919 – Mexican government troops ambushed and killed revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata.

1932 – German Field Marshal Paul von Hindenburg received 19 million votes in presidential elections, beating Adolf Hitler’s 13 million.

1987 – Pope John Paul II attends open-air mass at Velez Sarsfield soccer stadium in Argentina.

1993 – Chris Hani, South African Communist Party leader, was assassinated.

1995 – Sotheby’s in New York auctions diamond rings worth millions of dollars.

2002 – Palestinian suicide bomber kills at least eight people when bomb explodes on a bus in Haifa, Israel.

2003 – British Airways and Air France announced they would mothball their fuel-guzzling Concorde fleets at the end of October, ending 27 years of supersonic commercial air travel.

2007 – DNA test confirms Larry Birkhead is the biological father of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn.

2010 – Plane carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashes near Smolensk, with no survivors.

2015 – Apple releases its smart watch.

2016 – In Brazil, 149 “rope jumpers” attempt to set a new world record.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
