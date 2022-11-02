NewsWorldOn This Day: Playwright George Bernard Shaw dies

On This Day: Playwright George Bernard Shaw dies

Shaw2 Loc
Shaw2 Loc

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 2:

1930 – Haile Selassie was crowned emperor of Ethiopia.

1950 – Playwright George Bernard Shaw dies.

1995 – Argentina’s Supreme Court ordered the extradition to Italy of former SS captain Erich Priebke to face trial for a World War Two massacre of prisoners.

1998 – Hurricane Mitch faded after a week-long rampage through Central America. The death toll reached an estimated 9,000.

2001 – Five Bosnian Serbs were found guilty of crimes against humanity against Muslims and Croats at the notorious Omarska detention camp during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

2002 – A 10-day U.N. environment conference concluded in India with rich countries saying they had agreed not to press poor nations to cut their emissions of greenhouse gases.

2003 – The Rev. Canon V. Gene Robinson was consecrated as the first openly gay bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church, a move that threatened to tear apart the worldwide Anglican community.

2004 – Controversial Dutch filmmaker and newspaper columnist Theo van Gogh, who made a film about violence against women in Islamic societies, was murdered in Amsterdam by a Dutch-Moroccan man.

2005 – Most valuable stamp trade ever made between a block of 1918 U.S. 24-cent airmail stamps known as the “Inverted Jenny” and an 1868 U.S. 1-cent “Z-Grill” stamp.

2014 – Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs blindfolded walk along tightrope between two Chicago skyscrapers.

2016 – The Chicago Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Sheep fill the street in the heart of Madrid
Next article
Limassol winner takes €862.340,16 Joker haul

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros