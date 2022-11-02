On This Day: Playwright George Bernard Shaw dies

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 2:

1930 – Haile Selassie was crowned emperor of Ethiopia.

1950 – Playwright George Bernard Shaw dies.

1995 – Argentina’s Supreme Court ordered the extradition to Italy of former SS captain Erich Priebke to face trial for a World War Two massacre of prisoners.

1998 – Hurricane Mitch faded after a week-long rampage through Central America. The death toll reached an estimated 9,000.

2001 – Five Bosnian Serbs were found guilty of crimes against humanity against Muslims and Croats at the notorious Omarska detention camp during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

2002 – A 10-day U.N. environment conference concluded in India with rich countries saying they had agreed not to press poor nations to cut their emissions of greenhouse gases.

2003 – The Rev. Canon V. Gene Robinson was consecrated as the first openly gay bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church, a move that threatened to tear apart the worldwide Anglican community.

2004 – Controversial Dutch filmmaker and newspaper columnist Theo van Gogh, who made a film about violence against women in Islamic societies, was murdered in Amsterdam by a Dutch-Moroccan man.

2005 – Most valuable stamp trade ever made between a block of 1918 U.S. 24-cent airmail stamps known as the “Inverted Jenny” and an 1868 U.S. 1-cent “Z-Grill” stamp.

2014 – Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs blindfolded walk along tightrope between two Chicago skyscrapers.

2016 – The Chicago Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship.

