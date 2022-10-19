NewsWorldOn This Day - October 19

On This Day – October 19

Saddam Hussein
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on October 19:

1912 – Tripoli ceases to be under Turkish control after peace reached between Italy and Turkey.

1935 – The League of Nations imposed sanctions against Italy following its invasion of Ethiopia.

1978 – Rhodesian troops attacked suspected guerrilla camps in neighbouring Zambia, killing 300 people.

1986 – President Samora Machel of Mozambique and 30 of his staff were killed in a plane crash near the South African border.

1987 – Wall Street stocks plunged a record 508 points or 22.6 per cent on “Black Monday”.

1989 – Guildford Four released after 15 years in jail when they were wrongly accused of carrying out IRA bombings.

2001 – At least 350 people were killed when an overcrowded boat, on its way to Australia from Lampung in Sumatra carrying mostly Iraqi asylum seekers, sank near Java.

2003 – Pope John Paul beatified Mother Teresa before a crowd of 300,000, calling her an icon of charity.

2004 – Khin Nyunt was sacked as prime minister of military-ruled Myanmar amid allegations of corruption and placed under house arrest.

2005 – Ousted Iraqi president Saddam Hussein went on trial on charges of crimes against humanity.

2012 – Speed skater Valerie Maltais of Canada sets new world record in ladies 1000m event.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
