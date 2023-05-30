On This Day: NY marks end of recovery of human remains and ruins of World Trade Center in 2002

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on May 30:

1915 – Balkan war treaty signed.

1936 – Louis Meyer wins Indianapolis 500.

1960 – Boris Pasternak, Russian novelist and poet, famed for his “Doctor Zhivago”, died in Moscow.

1997 – European youth club break world record for tallest tower built from Lego bricks.

1999 – Fifty-two people were crushed to death when hundreds ran into an underground railway station to escape a storm in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

2001 – Former French Foreign Minister Roland Dumas was found guilty of receiving illegal funds from oil giant Elf Aquitaine and sentenced to six months in prison.

2002 – New York marked the end of the mammoth recovery of human remains and the ruins of the World Trade Center with a brief 20-minute ceremony.

2004 – Saudi commandos freed 41 foreign hostages in a raid on the Oasis complex in the eastern city of Khobar, the country’s oil hub, to end an attack launched by suspected al Qaeda militants. Some 22 civilians were killed.

2006 – Ming vase sold at auction in Hong Kong sets world record price tag of US$10,122,558 for any Ming porcelain.

2006 – A South Korean court sentenced Kim Woo-choong, the founder of the Daewoo group, to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay back 21.4 trillion won ($22 billion) for fraud and embezzlement in the country’s biggest financial scandal.

2012 – Former Liberian President Charles Taylor sentenced to 50 years in prison by an international court for backing Sierra Leonean rebels.

