On This Day: Nelson Mandela promises end to apartheid after being released from prison

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 13:

1935 – Jury finds Bruno Hauptmann guilty in Lindbergh baby murder.

1945 – Royal Air Force bombers are dispatched to Dresden.

1945 – Nazi-occupied Budapest fell to the Russians during World War Two after a 50-day siege in which 50,000 Germans were killed.

1955 – Israel acquires four Dead Sea Scrolls.

1990 – Roaring crowds gave Nelson Mandela a hero’s welcome when he returned to the black township of Soweto after being released from prison and pledged to end “the dark hell of apartheid” in South Africa.

2001 – The American Ann Bancroft and the Norwegian Liv Arnesen became the first women to cross Antarctica on skis, covering 2,700 km (1,700 miles) in 90 days.

2002 – Iran Air Tours Tu-154 crashes outside Khorramabad in western Iran.

2007 – Archaeologists remove skeletons more than 5,000 years old from the ground in Italy, where they were found with their arms wrapped around each other.

2008 – Thousands of Aborigines and other Australians hugged, sobbed or stood applauding as Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd delivered an apology for past injustices, including the forced removal of children, after a decade of conservative refusal.

2009 – Continental Connection Flight 3407 crashes in New York.

2018 – Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make official visit to Scotland.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
