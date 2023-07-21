NewsWorldOn This Day: Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to walk on...

On This Day: Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to walk on the moon

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 21:

1904 – After 13 years of construction, the Trans-Siberian railway from Moscow to Vladivostok was completed.

1944 – U.S. forces liberated the Pacific island of Guam, held by the Japanese since December 1941.

1969 – The U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped from the lunar module Eagle to become the first man to walk on the moon.

2002 – The long-distance telephone and data company WorldCom buckled under a $3.85 billion accounting scandal and a mountain of junk-rated debt, filing for bankruptcy protection in the largest ever U.S. insolvency.

2002 – The South Pacific island of Nauru opened diplomatic relations with China before cutting them with its former ally Taiwan.

2002 – Formula One driver Michael Schumacher wins world champion title for fifth time.

2003 – Freediver Tanya Streeter performs world record dive of 400 feed (122 metres).

2005 – China bowed to two years of political and market pressure by revaluing its currency yuan by 2.1 percent and abandoning a decade-old peg against the U.S. dollar.

2008 – China and Russia signed a pact that finally settled the demarcation of their 4,300-km (2,672-mile) border, the scene of armed clashes at the height of the Cold War.

2008 – Ram Baran Yadav becomes first president of Nepal.

2011 – NASA Space Shuttle program completes 30-year odyssey with final landing at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
