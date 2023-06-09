NewsWorldOn This Day: Mount Pinatubo volcano erupts in 1991 lowering global surface...

On This Day: Mount Pinatubo volcano erupts in 1991 lowering global surface temperature

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on June 9:

1908 – Britain’s King Edward VII met Russia’s Tsar Nicholas II on a royal yacht anchored in the Baltic Sea — the first meeting between a tsar and a British monarch.

1931 – The Davis submarine escape apparatus, a hand-held oxygen container and mouthpiece, was used for the first time. The British submarine Poseidon had sunk off China and the device enabled six men to surface.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo, a volcano that had been dormant for 600 years, erupted in the Philippines. It was the second biggest terrestrial eruption of the century, and the material thrown into the atmosphere lowered the global surface temperature.

1997 – Hubble Space Telescope images released show area of Seyfert galaxy thought to house a massive black hole.

2000 – Tiger Woods wins 100th U.S. Open.

2001 – The centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi accepted a mandate to form Italy’s 59th government since World War Two.

2004 – Four Kurdish ex-lawmakers were freed after serving 10 years in jail in Turkey for links to Kurdish rebels.

2005 – Bolivia’s Congress swore in Supreme Court President Eduardo Rodriguez to replace Carlos Mesa as the country’s new president, a move designed to end weeks of crippling protests by the indigenous majority and open the way for early elections.

2006 – Palestinians in Ramallah make world’s largest Tabouleh salad.

2007 – More than 6,000 Hungarian couples break world record for simultaneous kissing.

2017 – Nude models get painted in Times Square.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

