On This Day: More than six million people across the world protest against invasion of Iraq

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 15:

1933 – Giuseppe Zangara, an Italian-born anarchist, failed to assassinate U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Miami.

1965 – Canada adopted the Red Maple Leaf as its flag.

1971 – Britain adopted decimal currency — 100 new pence to the pound — from pounds, shillings and 240 pence to the pound.

1994 – Russian serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, the “Rostov Ripper” who raped and butchered more than 50 victims, was executed after losing an 11th-hour appeal for clemency.

1997 – Historic railway ancient viaduct blown up in Olpe, Germany.

2003 – In a huge wave of demonstrations, the biggest since the Vietnam War, more than six million peace protesters took to the streets in 600 towns and cities against a war in Iraq.

2004 – China executed Yang Xinhai, one of its worst serial killers, a man who murdered 67 people and raped two dozen women in a four-year crime spree.

2008 – Most-expensive Hot Wheels car in history on display in New York.

2012 – Fire sweeps through Honduran prison.

2013 – Possible meteor shower over Russia.

2018 – Cyril Ramaphosa sworn-in as South Africa’s president.

