On This Day: Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream” speech

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on Aug. 28:

1910 – Montenegro proclaimed its independence from the Ottoman Empire, with Nicholas I as ruler.

1963 – Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream” speech to 200,000 civil rights demonstrators who had marched on Washington.

1988 – Seventy people were killed when planes from an Italian Air Force display team collided in mid-air and one crashed into the crowd during an air show at Ramstein, West Germany.

1996 – The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which took place with pomp and pageantry in 1981, ended with a rubber-stamp divorce.

1997 – French Olympic Sprint team set world record time in cycling event.

1999 – South Africa’s Penny Heyns breaks world record for 50m breast stroke.

2003 – Singers Britney Spears, Madonna kiss at MTV Video Music Awards.

2006 – The world’s oldest person on record, 116-year-old Ecuadorean Maria Esther de Capovilla who drank donkey milk for health, died. She was born on Sept. 14, 1889.

2007 – Abdullah Gul is sworn-in as president in Turkey, the first politician with a background in political Islam to win the post in modern history.

2013 – Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton join First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

(Reuters)