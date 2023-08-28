NewsWorldOn This Day: Martin Luther King delivered his "I have a dream"...

On This Day: Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream” speech

Martin Luther King
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on Aug. 28:

1910 – Montenegro proclaimed its independence from the Ottoman Empire, with Nicholas I as ruler.

1963 – Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream” speech to 200,000 civil rights demonstrators who had marched on Washington.

1988 – Seventy people were killed when planes from an Italian Air Force display team collided in mid-air and one crashed into the crowd during an air show at Ramstein, West Germany.

1996 – The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which took place with pomp and pageantry in 1981, ended with a rubber-stamp divorce.

1997 – French Olympic Sprint team set world record time in cycling event.

1999 – South Africa’s Penny Heyns breaks world record for 50m breast stroke.

2003 – Singers Britney Spears, Madonna kiss at MTV Video Music Awards.

2006 – The world’s oldest person on record, 116-year-old Ecuadorean Maria Esther de Capovilla who drank donkey milk for health, died. She was born on Sept. 14, 1889.

2007 – Abdullah Gul is sworn-in as president in Turkey, the first politician with a background in political Islam to win the post in modern history.

2013 – Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton join First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
