On This Day: Macau ceased to be a Portuguese territory, reverting to...

On This Day: Macau ceased to be a Portuguese territory, reverting to Chinese rule

Macau Skyline (157820121)
Macau Skyline (157820121)

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 19:

1907 – More than 230 miners killed in Pennsylvania mine disaster.

1950 – The North Atlantic Council named General Dwight Eisenhower as Supreme Commander for Allied Powers, Europe.

1965 – Charles de Gaulle won the French presidential election runoff, defeating Francois Mitterrand.

1990 – Lebanese Prime Minister Selim Hoss resigned, clearing the way for the formation of a national reconciliation government including rival warlords.

1996 – The Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, quintessential Latin lover and star of many Italian and French films, died at his home in Paris, aged 72.

1997 – A Singapore SilkAir Boeing 737 crashed near Palembangare, Indonesia, killing all 104 people on board.

1997 – Veteran South Korean dissident Kim Dae-jung won the presidency in a close vote, succeeding Kim Young-sam.

1999 – Macau ceased to be a Portuguese territory at midnight, reverting to Chinese rule.

1999 – The veteran British character actor Desmond Llewelyn, who played the gadgetry expert ‘Q’ in a string of James Bond films, died in a car crash. He was 85.

2003 – The British Mars probe Beagle 2 successfully broke free from its mothership, the Mars Express rocket, after a 100 million km journey from Earth.

2005 – Afghanistan’s parliament convened for the first time in more than 30 years after decades of bloodshed.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
