On This Day: Krzysztof Kieslowski, Polish director, best known for “Decalogue” and “Three Colours” dies

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 13:

1900 – Surrender of Bloemfontein.

1992 – Pravda, the official newspaper of the Soviet Communist Party, ceased publication due to lack of funds.

1994 – Bare cemetery in Sarajevo, one of the largest cemeteries in Europe, re-opens after nearly two years when French U.N. troops secure front line area for six hours.

1995 – The U.N. social summit ended with 182 countries pledging to wipe out global poverty.

1996 – A gunman shot dead 16 children and a woman teacher at a school in Dunblane, Scotland. He then killed himself.

1996 – Krzysztof Kieslowski, Polish film director, died. Best known for his “Decalogue” films on the Ten Commandments and his “Three Colours” series.

1997 – Sister Nirmala succeeds Mother Teresa.

2004 – Cardinal Franz Koenig, Austria’s most prominent Catholic cleric of the 20th century who worked for years to build bridges between the Vatican and communist states, died. He was 98.

2007 – Japan and Australia signed a groundbreaking defence agreement, Japan’s first such pact with a country other than the United States.

2012 – South Korean maestro conducts North Korean orchestra in Paris.

2013 – Pope Francis elected.

2016 – Explosion in Ankara.

(Reuters)