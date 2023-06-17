On This Day: King Simeon elected Bulgarian PM, become first monarch in eastern Europe to enter active politics

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on June 17:

1925 – Twenty-nine countries signed the Geneva Protocol that prohibited the use of poisonous gases in war.

1994 – Former Hall of Fame football star O.J. Simpson is arrested following two murders.

1996 – French cyclist Jeannie Longo breaks women’s world cycling record.

2001 – A two-month-old movement headed by the former King Simeon II won Bulgaria’s parliamentary election as the first and so far only first former monarch in eastern Europe to enter active politics in his homeland.

2002 – Egypt’s top antiquities official announced that archaeologists had found the world’s oldest intact sarcophagus, some 4,500 years old, near the pyramids of Giza.

2002 – Fritz Walter, captain of the West German team that won the 1954 soccer World Cup, died aged 81.

2005 – Participants attempt to set world record for biggest Monopoly field in Berlin.

2007 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas swore in an emergency government after dismissing Hamas-led government following the Islamist group’s violent takeover of Gaza in the previous week.

2008 – First full day of legal same-sex marriage in California.

2013 – U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at G8 summit.

2015 – Nine people killed at historic African-American church in South Carolina.

(Reuters)