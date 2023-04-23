On This Day: King George and the Greek government fled the country as German forces advanced in WWII

NewsWorldOn This Day: King George and the Greek government fled the country...

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on April 23:

1928 – Life and death of playwright William Shakespeare celebrated.

1941 – King George of the Hellenes and the Greek government fled the Greek mainland as German forces advanced in World War Two; the Greek army surrendered.

1998 – James Earl Ray, convicted of the 1968 assassination of U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, died aged 70.

1999 – Indonesia and Portugal completed an agreement paving the way for the people of East Timor to vote on their future.

2002 – Argentina’s fifth economy minister in just over a year quit, dealing a severe blow to President Eduardo Duhalde as he struggled to avert a banking collapse.

2002 – World’s first topical treatment for erectile dysfunction is unveiled at a news conference in Hong Kong.

2005 – British actor Sir John Mills, who won an Oscar in 1971 for his portrayal of a mute village idiot in the film “Ryan’s Daughter,” died aged 97.

2007 – Former Russian president Boris Yeltsin died aged 76. Yeltsin was Russia’s first democratically elected head of state and helped build the rudiments of a market economy in the country.

2008 – German patient Monique Pachalek is first to have cardiac re-synchronisation therapy defibrillator device ‘Consulta CRT-D’ implanted.

2009 – Alain Bernard sets new world record in men’s 100m freestyle swimming.

2016 – Thousands protest in Hannover against Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
