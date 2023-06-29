On This Day: Katharine Hepburn, winner of 4 “Best Actress” Oscars, died aged 96

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on June 29:

1941 – Polish concert pianist and statesman Ignace Jan Paderewski died. He campaigned abroad on behalf of Poland and was briefly prime minister in 1919.

1982 – Pierre Alexandre Balmain, who headed one of the two great Paris fashion houses, died.

1995 – Lana Turner, the blonde bombshell who was discovered at a Hollywood soda fountain and rose to become one of America’s most glamorous movie stars, died aged 75.

1999 – The Kurdish guerrilla leader Abdullah Ocalan was sentenced by a Turkish court to hang for treason.

2000 – A first printing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence fetched $8.14 million in a Sotheby’s online auction, breaking the record for any sale on the Internet.

2001 – Yugoslav Prime Minister Zoran Zizic resigned, triggering the fall of the federal government over the transfer of Slobodan Milosevic to the war crimes court in The Hague.

2002 – The American singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, who starred opposite Bing Crosby in the 1954 classic movie “White Christmas”, died.”

2003 – The American movie star Katharine Hepburn, winner of four “Best Actress” Oscars, died aged 96.

2008 – Michael Phelps sets new 400m Individual Medley swimming world record.

2012 – Australian-British swimmer Penny Palfrey starts attempt to swim from Florida to Havana.

2017 – Australian police charge Vatican’s treasurer Cardinal George Pell with multiple sex offences.

