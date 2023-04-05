NewsWorldOn This Day: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg sentenced to death in the...

On This Day: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg sentenced to death in the US for passing atomic secrets to USSR

22417867823 4e2e2bbfc3 O
22417867823 4e2e2bbfc3 O

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on April 5:

1951 – Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death in the United States for passing atomic secrets to the Russians.

1955 – Winston Churchill resigned as British prime minister.

1999 – Two Libyans suspected of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing were handed over and flown to the Netherlands for trial.

2001 – Dutch truck driver Perry Wacker convicted of the manslaughter of 58 Chinese immigrants who suffocated in a sweltering airtight container on the back of his truck as it travelled to Britain. A British court sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

2005 – Tens of thousands of pilgrims queue outside Saint Peter’s Basilica to see the late Pope John Paul II laying in state.

2007 – British sailors and marines accused of trespassing into Iranian waters and held in Iran for two weeks return home.

2009 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Baghdad.

2010 – Twenty-nine West Virginia coal miners die in explosion at Upper Big Branch mining disaster.

2012 – Large Hadron Collider crew declares “stable beams” as two 4 TeV proton beams were brought into collision at four interaction points, setting a new world record.

2012 – Historic presidential election in Afghanistan.

2017 – Humanitarian ships rescue more than 700 migrants in Mediterranean Sea.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Is global warming helping loggerhead turtles colonise the Med?
Next article
Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros