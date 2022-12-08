NewsWorldOn This Day: John Lennon shot dead in New York by Mark...

On This Day: John Lennon shot dead in New York by Mark David Chapman

Ezgif.com Gif Maker (6)
Ezgif.com Gif Maker (6)

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 8:

1907 – Oscar II, King of Sweden (1872-1907) and Norway (1872-1905), died and was succeeded by his son Gustav V.

1940 – German bombers staged a heavy overnight raid on London, causing the first serious war damage to the House of Commons and Tower of London.

1974 – The Greeks, in a referendum, voted by a huge majority against restoring the monarchy.

1978 – Golda Meir, Israel’s first woman prime minister (1969-74), died.

1980 – John Lennon, former member of “The Beatles”, was shot dead in New York by Mark David Chapman.

1987 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed a treaty to eliminate all their intermediate-range and shorter-range nuclear missiles.

1995 – China enthroned a new six-year-old Panchen Lama, pressing Tibetans to accept its controversial choice for Tibetan Buddhism’s second-ranking monk over one named by the exiled god-king, the Dalai Lama.

2003 – Cuban pianist Ruben Gonzalez, who gained fame playing for the Buena Vista Social Club, died at 84.

2004 – The South American Community of Nations, a regional integration pact, was launched in Peru, but only half the future bloc’s 12 presidents turned up to sign it.

2008 – Kerryn McCann, Australia’s double Commonwealth Games marathon gold medallist and regarded as one of Australia’s best female long-distance runners, died.

2013 – Hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, set on fire during riots in Singapore’s Little India.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Belarus seeks death penalty for treasonous officials and soldiers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros